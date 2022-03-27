$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Barclays raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.29.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $9.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $586.40. 336,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,026. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.85.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

