$1.54 EPS Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) to announce $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.90. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

