$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.70. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $134.72. 221,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $119.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $76,255,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

