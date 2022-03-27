$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.74. NICE reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of NICE by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.93 and a 200-day moving average of $269.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE has a 52-week low of $199.32 and a 52-week high of $319.88.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

