1,111 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,268,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.12. 19,313,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,596,346. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.88 and its 200-day moving average is $216.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

