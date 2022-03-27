113,713 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,000. DocuSign accounts for 14.9% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,001,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,797. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.