140,000 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.76.

MS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.38. 6,592,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,078,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.68. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

