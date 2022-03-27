180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $218.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.28. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

