180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 763 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 50,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $138.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.55.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,223,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.