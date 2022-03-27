180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after buying an additional 1,887,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Citigroup by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,748,000 after buying an additional 1,277,546 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of C opened at $56.74 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

