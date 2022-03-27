180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $31,271,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 56.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,887,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $202.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.54. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $163.94 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.81) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

