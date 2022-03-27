180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI opened at $117.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average of $112.05. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

