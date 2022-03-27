180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 973 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 13.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3,988.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 85,483 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $57.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.