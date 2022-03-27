180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $60.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

