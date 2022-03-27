$2.84 EPS Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.93. Sempra Energy reported earnings of $2.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

NYSE:SRE opened at $162.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $162.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

