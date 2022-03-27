$28.78 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will post sales of $28.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $17.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $26.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $125.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $212.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $133.64 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $250.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGMO. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

SGMO stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,569. The stock has a market cap of $839.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 176,775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.