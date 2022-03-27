$288.29 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) will post sales of $288.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.36 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $283.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 52,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,931. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,211,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in OSI Systems by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in OSI Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

