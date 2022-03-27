28,879 Shares in Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Purchased by CenterStar Asset Management LLC

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Portillos makes up approximately 0.1% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 432,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,610. Portillos Inc has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Portillos ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. Portillos’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Portillos Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portillos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portillos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

