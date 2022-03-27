$31.93 Million in Sales Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) will post $31.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.89 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $119.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $123.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $211.82 million, with estimates ranging from $199.05 million to $224.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNSA shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,548,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 213,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after purchasing an additional 363,530 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 374,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 279,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,393. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

