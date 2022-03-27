361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, an increase of 313.5% from the February 28th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 765.0 days.

OTCMKTS TSIOF remained flat at $$0.48 on Friday. 361 Degrees International has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

361 Degrees International Company Profile (Get Rating)

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

