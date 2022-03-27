3,649 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,649 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $73.80. 1,729,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.