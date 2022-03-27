3,801 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $90.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $90.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.84.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

