386 Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5,251.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,291,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 989,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,352,000 after buying an additional 807,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,813,000 after buying an additional 99,199 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIA traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 55,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,472. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $74.51. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $60.79 and a 12-month high of $95.13.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

