3,935 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

WFC stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.56. 18,729,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,349,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

