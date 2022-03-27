3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $8.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.75 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $36.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.87 billion to $36.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $37.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.75 billion to $37.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $1,357,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.