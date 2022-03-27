$401.04 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) to report sales of $401.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400.88 million to $401.20 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $389.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

NASDAQ:TAST remained flat at $$2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. 196,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

