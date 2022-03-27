4Thought Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,339 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 866,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 51,959 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 411,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after acquiring an additional 228,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $21.79.

