4Thought Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,924 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $22.79 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12.

