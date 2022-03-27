$5.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.83 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $21.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.88 billion to $22.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $25.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lear by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA opened at $143.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $204.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

