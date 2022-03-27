5,073 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by Brightworth

Brightworth purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,013. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.