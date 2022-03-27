5,377 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,686,475,000 after acquiring an additional 258,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nomura decreased their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.