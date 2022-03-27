5,434 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSX by 165.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CSX by 253.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,625,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,358 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 34.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 12.3% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Shares of CSX opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

