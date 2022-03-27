$562.34 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) will post $562.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $576.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $551.30 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $461.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($23.82) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBR. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $160.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.80 and its 200-day moving average is $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.04. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $171.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

