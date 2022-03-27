$6.77 EPS Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.20 and the highest is $7.22. FedEx reported earnings per share of $5.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $20.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $22.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FedEx.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
FDX stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.56. 1,447,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,615. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.
FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
