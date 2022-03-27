60,852 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,852 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,218,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,163. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.51 and a 1 year high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.