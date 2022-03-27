$63.30 Million in Sales Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) will announce $63.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.10 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $282.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $175.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of ITOS stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 445,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,302. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $968,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $629,992.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 787,188 shares of company stock valued at $28,938,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,444,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,595,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,111,000 after buying an additional 54,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

