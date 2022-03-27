$7.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $7.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.47. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings per share of $7.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $33.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $37.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.61 to $39.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

ORLY traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $703.36. 521,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,873. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $494.15 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $665.31 and its 200-day moving average is $653.21.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.