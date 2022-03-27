7,084 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Acquired by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF makes up 0.8% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.65. 6,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day moving average is $131.78. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $115.90 and a 12 month high of $139.40.

