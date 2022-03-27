$73.98 Million in Sales Expected for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) will report $73.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Domo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the lowest is $73.95 million. Domo posted sales of $60.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Domo will report full year sales of $316.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.70 million to $317.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $380.28 million, with estimates ranging from $376.50 million to $384.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Domo.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.35. 349,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.69. Domo has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $559,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $3,352,511. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Domo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domo (DOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.