$8.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $8.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.50. Virtus Investment Partners posted earnings of $6.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full year earnings of $37.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.62 to $40.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $41.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.51 to $45.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Virtus Investment Partners.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 32.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $244.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.69 and its 200-day moving average is $285.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $203.76 and a 52-week high of $338.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.03%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.