$8.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.85 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $37.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.83 billion to $37.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $39.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.64 billion to $40.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $221.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.71 and its 200-day moving average is $216.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

