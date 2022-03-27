9,040,384 Shares in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Purchased by Stephens Group LLC

Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,040,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,194,000. CS Disco accounts for approximately 68.7% of Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.16% of CS Disco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LAW opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. CS Disco Inc has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

