ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.54

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.537 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

ABB has a payout ratio of 47.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ABB to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

ABB stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,743,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ABB by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 92,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ABB by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 77,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ABB by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 67,110 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ABB shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

About ABB

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

