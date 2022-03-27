Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $796.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) will report sales of $796.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $780.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.09 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $781.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $31.93 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

