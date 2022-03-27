ABN Amro Lowers Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) to Hold

Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ABN Amro to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.41 price target on the stock. ABN Amro’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlas Arteria to a “hold” rating and set a $6.66 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:MAQAF opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Atlas Arteria has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Atlas Arteria Ltd. owns, operates and develops toll roads . It operates through the following segments: APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway, and Warnow Tunnel. Its projects include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and investment in entities in the same industry sector. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

