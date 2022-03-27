Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) will announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year sales of $6.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Academy Sports and Outdoors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.53. 2,454,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,455. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

