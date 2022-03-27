Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $327.71. 1,813,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.22 and a 200-day moving average of $349.80. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.49 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.