AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

ACRX stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 272,974 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

