ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.90

Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and traded as high as $35.10. ACNB shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 14,545 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $301.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In other ACNB news, Director Scott L. Kelley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,232 shares of company stock worth $239,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACNB by 7.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

