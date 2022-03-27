ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ACSAY stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $6.57.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (Get Rating)
